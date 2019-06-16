The so-called marquee game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fizzled as India completely dominated arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

And the possible first casualty in the wake the match is likely to Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. And we have good reasons. After all, Pakistan is a proud cricketing nation with one of the sport's greatest players, Imran Khan, at the helm of country's affairs.

The skipper endured a listless outing against a strong Indian side led by Virat Kohli.

First thing first. The 1992 World Cup winning captain and Pakistan's Prime Minister advised Sarfaraz to bat first if he wins the toss. And what the skipper did was -- just the opposite. His decision backfired as India managed to post a massive 336/5.

The decision prompted Imran Khan's Special Assistant Naeem ul Haque to express his displeasure at Sarfaraz.

As PM Imran Khan has pointed out the key key to today’s match between Pakistan and India is mental strength then ourdecision not to bat first was not correct. Because our record in batting second and chasing a total is pretty bad..... and that is where mental strength is tested. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 16, 2019

There are issues with the skipper's individual contributions, or the lack of it, in the match. He miserably failed to inspire his team while fielding. He was even caught yawning.

Then, with the bat, he contributed only 12 runs off 30, and went on to become World Cup debutant Vijay Shankar's second victim. Bowled.

What do you think? Will Sarfaraz survived the night as Pakistan's captain.