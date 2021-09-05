Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: Five Coaches Who Made Difference For India At Tokyo Olympics

Teachers always have had a major influence in shaping up their wards future. In the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the following five coaches made a major difference for India.(Para Blog | Para Medal Tally | Sports News)

While men’s hockey coach Graham Reid took India team to historic bronze, South Korean Park Tae-Sang helped PV Sindhu deal with immense pressure and win a medal in badminton. Shako Bentinidis nursed an injured Bajrang Punia to a medal, as Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s coach Kamal Malikov celebrated silver.

On a happy teachers’ day 2021, here is a look at the top five moments for India at the Tokyo Olympics:

Neeraj Chopra and Klaus Bartonietz

Neeraj Chopra and coach Klaus Bartonietz. Photo: Twitter

India finished the Tokyo Olympics with a bang, winning a historic gold in Javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra acknowledged the contribution of coach Klaus Bartonietz who helped him recover from an elbow injury to top of podium at the Olympics. Neeraj will surely be wishing his coach a happy Teachers’ Day.

Mirabai Chanu and Vijay Sharma

Coach Vijay Sharma stood by Saikhom Mirbai Chanu. Photo: Twitter

India’s weightlifting silver medallist Saikhom Mirbai Chanu’s coach Vijay Sharma stood by her ward through the debacle of Rio 2016 and coached her to success in Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In between he stood by Chanu’s side when she was injured showing what a good teacher needs to do.

PV Sindhu and Park Tae-Sang

Coach Park Tae-Sang helped PV Sindhu improve her game. Photo: Twitter

PV Sindhu took a tough decision to quit Pullela Gopichand Academy and train with South Korean coach Park Tae-Sang. Park developed Sindhu’s game and improved her net play to help her win back-to-back medals at the Olympics.

Indian men’s Hockey Team and Graham Reid

India men's hockey team won a medal after 41 years at Tokyo 2020. Photo: Twitter

Reid’s name will be written in the history of Indian hockey. Despite pandemic wrecking havoc, he managed to build a solid team which on its day could go shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world. Certainly, the hockey team will in a mood to celebrate a happy Teachers’ Day with their coach.

Bajrang Punia and Shako Bentinidis

Bajrang Punia will have a lot to thank for on Teachers' Day 2021. Photo: Twitter

Bajrang Punia was far from his best and carried two injuries to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and despite that his coach Bentinidis didn’t let the morale go down and helped the wrestler win medal at his first Olympics

