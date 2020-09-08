September 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  France And PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

France And PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kylian Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his coronavirus positive test and left France's training camp to return home on Monday evening

Agencies 08 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
France And PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Kylian Mbappe
AP Photo
France And PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive For Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2020-09-08T13:49:05+05:30

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday's Nations League match against Croatia, the French federation said. (More Football News)

Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his positive test and left France's training camp to return home on Monday evening.

READ: Three PSG Stars Test Positive For COVID-19

The French federation said the test was carried out by UEFA in the morning.

Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal.

The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training camp. He also tested negative on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sweden.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020 In UAE: Gautam Gambhir Picks One Bowler Who Can Stop Andre Russell

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Kylian Mbappe Football France national football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×