September 02, 2020
Corona
PSG Confirm Three Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Just over a week before they return to Ligue 1 action, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed three positive coronavirus cases in their camp

Omnisport 02 September 2020
PSG players celebrate
File Photo
2020-09-02T19:49:01+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed three players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their return to Ligue 1 action next week. (More Football News)

The 2019-20 Champions League finalists are due to begin their domestic title defence at Lens on September 10, with that fixture pushed back at PSG's request.

However, a trio of players have contracted coronavirus ahead of that match, which will likely be postponed should a fourth positive test be returned.

A PSG statement on Wednesday read: "Three PSG players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols.

"All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days."

Thomas Tuchel's men were crowned Ligue 1 champions on a points-per-game basis after the 2019-20 season was abandoned in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They went on to win both domestic cups in the space of a week but were denied an historic quadruple after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on August 23.

