PSG Confirm Three Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed three players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their return to Ligue 1 action next week. (More Football News)
The 2019-20 Champions League finalists are due to begin their domestic title defence at Lens on September 10, with that fixture pushed back at PSG's request.
However, a trio of players have contracted coronavirus ahead of that match, which will likely be postponed should a fourth positive test be returned.
A PSG statement on Wednesday read: "Three PSG players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols.
Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 2, 2020
All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days.
"All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days."
Thomas Tuchel's men were crowned Ligue 1 champions on a points-per-game basis after the 2019-20 season was abandoned in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They went on to win both domestic cups in the space of a week but were denied an historic quadruple after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on August 23.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Pranab Mukherjee's Last Rites Performed By Son Abhijit Mukherjee
J&K Govt Issues 12.5 Lakh Domicile Certificates
JEE Main Conducted Smoothly: Amit Khare, Secy, Higher Education