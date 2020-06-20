June 20, 2020
Liverpool head to Goodison Park for a Merseyside Derby showdown as Jurgen Klopp's side close in on Premier League title. Here's everything you need to know about the match -- live streaming, TV channel, lineups, kick-off time, etc

Outlook Web Bureau 20 June 2020
Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp.
Champions-elect Liverpool will resume their Premier League season with a clash against Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday. Sitting 22 points clear at the top, Jurgen Klopp's Reds are on the verge of winning the club's first league title since 1990. (More Football News)

But after a break of more than three months and with games being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, critics say titles won this year will come with an asterisk.

And Jurgen Klopp would welcome Liverpool being given an asterisk if they win the Premier League title, saying it would point to "the most difficult season ever".

"Now I have had a lot of time to read and I heard a lot and saw a lot. When that came up I had to google the word asterisk. I only knew the word from the comic [Asterix] before. This is the most difficult year and season to become champions. It is an interrupted season like has never happened before," Klopp said.

With 27 wins in 29 Premier League games this season, Liverpool are two victories away from securing the title. Liverpool are aiming to win a first English league championship since 1990, having yet to land the trophy during the Premier League era.

Klopp hopes his side can finish the job in style, although admitted to some uncertainty as to how they will perform behind closed doors.

But Carlo Ancelotti can certainly delay Liverpool's charge. Here's what the legend said: "We have to consider this game as a great opportunity. It will be difficult of course because Liverpool are one of the best in the world, but we have to try.

"We are not so focused on what Liverpool are going to do in the future. They won't win the title at our home, but that doesn't matter."

In the reverse fixture, Liverpool thrashed Everton 5-2 at Anfield, pushing the visiting manager Marco Silva closer to the sack. Then, a youthful Liverpool side defeated Everton again in their FA Cup meeting in January -- this time Ancelotti standing on the touchline.

With that here's how you can watch Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool live:

When is the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will take place on June 21, 2020 (Sunday).

Where is the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool being played?

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park.

What is the kick-off time of the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool?

The kick-off time of the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool is 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports in India. The network will telecast the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Team news

Everton: Forward Theo Walcott has undergone abdominal surgery and will miss the resumption of the season. Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina are also likely ot miss the Merseyside derby.

But Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman and Bernard are likely to feature, along with Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Liverpool: Alisson, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are likely to be back, so thus Mo Salah. If the Egyptian misses, it will open the doors for Divock Origi. Nathaniel Clyne is certainly out.

Likely XIs:

Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Bernard, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Origi, Firmino, Mane

Remaining gameweek 30 fixtures (all times in IST):

June 21

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, 12:15am;
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United 6:30pm;
Aston Villa vs Chelsea 8:45pm;
Everton vs Liverpool 11:30pm

June 23

Manchester City vs Burnley, 12:45am

