April 13, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Eden Hazard Not Fit For Real Madrid's Champions League Quarter-final Second Leg Against Liverpool

Eden Hazard Not Fit For Real Madrid's Champions League Quarter-final Second Leg Against Liverpool

Real Madrid will be without Eden Hazard when they attempt to finish off the job in their Champions League tie against Liverpool.

Omnisport 13 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Eden Hazard Not Fit For Real Madrid's Champions League Quarter-final Second Leg Against Liverpool
Eden Hazard has been plagued by injuries since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in June 2019
File Photo
Eden Hazard Not Fit For Real Madrid's Champions League Quarter-final Second Leg Against Liverpool
outlookindia.com
2021-04-13T01:53:15+05:30

Eden Hazard will not be risked by Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.

Hazard has been restricted to only 14 appearances in a frustrating injury-hit campaign for the LaLiga champions.

The Belgium international recovered from a hip injury to make a substitute appearance in a 2-1 win over Elche last month but sustained another setback.

Hazard is back in training but was not included in Los Blancos' 21-man squad for the clash at Anfield on Wednesday, which Zinedine Zidane's side will start with a 3-1 lead.

Lucas Vazquez will also be absent after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona on Saturday.

There were concerns over Toni Kroos' fitness for the trip to Merseyside after the Germany midfielder came off in the win over Barca, but he was named in the squad, along with Federico Valverde, who was also a doubt.

In-form Madrid will also be without injured defenders Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane once again.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Robert Lewandowski Back Running Again As Muller Targets Bayern Turnaround In PSG Tie

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Eden Hazard Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Liverpool Football Champions League Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos