November 26, 2020
Corona
Diego Maradona Dies: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Hail 'Eternal' Genius Of Argentina Great

Diego Maradona's death prompted an outpouring of shock and fond memories as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and many others paid tribute

Omnisport 26 November 2020
Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi
Courtesy: Instagram (leomessi)
2020-11-26T00:15:33+05:30

Diego Maradona was saluted by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as an "eternal" wonder of the football world after his death at the age of 60. (More Football News)

Messi, a modern-day Argentinian superstar who followed in the footsteps of his idol by starring for Barcelona and the national team, posted a picture of himself with a beaming smile alongside Maradona.

He wrote: "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal.

 
 
 
"I keep all the beautiful moments I experienced with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

