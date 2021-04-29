Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Will KKR Top Order Fire Today?

Delhi Capitals can go level on points with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore if they can win full points against an indifferent Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad tonight. Delhi Capitals are one of the in-form teams in the competition and although they lost by a run against RCB in their last game, Rishabh Pant's team showed how damaging they can be in death over batting. Whenever the Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have given good starts, Delhi have won this season. Shimron Hetmyer has added muscle to the middle order where only Steve Smith needs to fire. Kolkata Knight Riders, in the bottom half of the IPL table, have not played to their potential. Shubman Gill's performance as an opener has been disappointing and Nitish Rana's bat has fallen silent after consecutive fifties. Skipper Eoin Morgan has not been encouraging either while Andre Russell is no more the gamechanger that KKR had in him. KKR's bowling has been effective. Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy have bowled well and they were instrumental in KKR's win against Punjab Kings in their last match. Follow live cricket scores of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders here.

