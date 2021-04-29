IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Cricket Scores: MI Bowl First Against RR

Facing a hattrick of defeats in IPL 2021, defending champions Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against unchanged Rajasthan Royals. At the toss, Rohit Sharma said that they are resting Ishan Kishan, for Nathan Coulter-Nile. MI have been sluggish in their first set of matches in Chennai with their famed batting line-up unable to score with the freedom it is known for. Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla pitch has looked to be a good surface to bat on. It was evident when Chennai Super Kings easily defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rather tall-scoring game on Wednesday night. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has admitted the lack of spark in the top and middle order. There have been questions on the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard. The only thing that has worked for MI is their bowling. Rahul Chahar has been outstanding with his leg spin. MI's bowling will be tested against Rajasthan Royals, who are coming off an emphatic six-wicket win against a beleaguered Kolkata Knight Riders. RR have the firepower in their batting line-up. A rick-free Sanju Samson looked a better batsman against KKR and David Miller has stroked the ball well too. Jos Buttler is due for a big score and he loves to play against Mumbai Indians. RR's bowling has centred around all-rounder Chris Morris and the young Chetan Sakariya. Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals here.

3:08 PM IST: Mumbai Indians drop Ishan Kishan for Nathan Coulter-Nile. Rajasthan Royals are unchanged. Here are the playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

3:03 PM IST: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi.

