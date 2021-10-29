Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

David Warner Fantastic, Adam Zampa Match-Turner, Says Aaron Finch After T20 World Cup Win Vs SL

Australia spinner Adam Zampa claimed 2/12 before David Warner played a 42-ball 65 to help Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in T20 World Cup.

David Warner Fantastic, Adam Zampa Match-Turner, Says Aaron Finch After T20 World Cup Win Vs SL
Adam Zampa dismissed Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka and Avishka Fernando during their T20 World Cup match on Thursday. | AP

Trending

David Warner Fantastic, Adam Zampa Match-Turner, Says Aaron Finch After T20 World Cup Win Vs SL
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T08:52:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 8:52 am

Aaron Finch would have loved if David Warner got the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 65 but accepted that Adam Zampa was deserving as his world-class spell was a game-changer in Australia’s seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup 2021 game on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS | AFG vs PAK LIVE STREAMING

Zampa had figures of 2/12 and actually started Sri Lanka’s downfall with Charith Asalanka’s wicket after which Sri Lanka crumbled and managed only 154 which the winners surpassed in 17 overs, courtesy of Warner’s 42-ball knock.

“That was a really good performance. SL got off to a flier. But Zampa dragged it back, and then Starc. We felt it was a really good wicket and to chase that down was nice,” Finch said at the end of the match.

Asked who was his Man of the Match between Warner and Zampa, Finch said: “As a batter, I would loved a batter to get the award but when you’re looking at the impact on the game, Zamps was terrific tonight. He was fantastic, got big wickets. That was a world-class performance from him,” he said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Zampa on his part felt that the slowness of the wicket did help his cause. “To be honest it (the surface) was quite slow in the first innings, it spun a little bit more than it did in the second innings. I think the moisture and dew took effect in the second innings,” he said.

“They are very good players of spin, I bowled well tonight and glad I did. I have tended to bowl a little bit in the powerplay, little bit towards the back end in recent times,” he added. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka admitted that middle-order collapse was the reason for his team’s defeat.

“I have to admit that wicket was too good. Got the start we needed but in the middle phase we couldn't capitalise. Losing good batsmen in the middle cost us. The other day Asalanka took us home. The batsmen who get set need to continue till 15-16 overs. That's an area we have to be concerned about. Felt we were 25-30 runs short.”

Tags

PTI Adam Zampa Aaron Finch David Warner Dubai Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team Australia national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

DDCA Elections: Rohan Jaitley Retains Top Post; Siddharth Verma Becomes Secretary

DDCA Elections: Rohan Jaitley Retains Top Post; Siddharth Verma Becomes Secretary

AFG Vs PAK: Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Maintain Decorum Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash Vs Pakistan

Serie A: Lorenzo Insigne Nets Twice As Napoli Beat Bologna 3-0 To Go Atop

La Liga: Real Sociedad Regain Lead With Win Over Celta Vigo; Atletico Madrid Held By Levante

Focus On Zlatan Ibrahimovic As AC Milan Face Jose Mourinho's AS Roma In Serie A

Tottenham Vs Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Limps Into Defining Week

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match

World Boxing Championships: Narender Berwal, Rohit Mor Enter Last-16

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Third Round

French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Third Round

ICC T20 World Cup, AUS Vs SA: David Warner Stars As Australia Crush Sri Lanka In Super 12

ICC T20 World Cup, AUS Vs SA: David Warner Stars As Australia Crush Sri Lanka In Super 12

Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Blessed With Twins

Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Blessed With Twins

Sambhavv Becomes Fastest Indian Swimmer; Kushagra Rawat Creates More National Records

Sambhavv Becomes Fastest Indian Swimmer; Kushagra Rawat Creates More National Records

Read More from Outlook

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Preetha Nair / Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls the 2G spectrum case a politically-motivated move and holds it accountable for the current situation of the Congress party.

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Outlook Web Desk / According to police, the FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity).

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

PTI / Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan recalled a 2019 World Cup incident when his team's fans clashed with Pakistani counterparts at Headingly.

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Associated Press / Facebook Name Change: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger will stay, corporate structure won't change but shares will start trading under the ticker 'MVRS' from 1st November.

Advertisement