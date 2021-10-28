Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
AFG Vs PAK, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Check match and telecast details of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Afghan openers Mohammad Shahzad (left) and Hazratullah Zazai (right), will be tested to the hilt when they face Pakistan attack. | AP Photo

2021-10-28T20:54:24+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 8:54 pm

After hammering Scotland by 130 runs in their tournament opener, a buoyant Afghanistan face bitter neigbhours Pakistan in a Super 12 match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, UAE on Friday. Pakistan are the team to beat in Group 2 after their convincing wins against pre-tournament favourites, India and New Zealand.

Preview | Cricket News

Despite a chaotic build-up to the tournament, Afghanistan have impressed everyone with their fearless brand of cricket. The Mohammad Nabi-led side will hope for a clinical performance against the 2009 champions. And they have the personnel to do that. If the likes of Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran can score big, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur Rahman can spin their way to victories. And in skipper Mohammad Nabi, Afghans have a capable leader.

Pakistan, often chided for their unpredictability, have been fascinating to say the least. A revelation, indeed. They are now billed as the favourites. In skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, they have a sensational opening pair. Then there are season batters,  Mohammed Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, giving solidity t o the line-up.

And they also have one of the most potent pace attacks in the tournament, featuring Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harris Rauf, Hasan Ali, etc.

Head-to-head

This will be the second T20I meeting between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan won their only meeting so far by six wickets in 2013 in Sharjah.

Overall, Pakistan have played 179 matches, with a win-loss record of 109-65. There were five no results too. They are on a six-match unbeaten run, winning three of those.

The last time they met in a World Cup match (50 overs), rivals fans fought outside the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds in 2019. 

Match and telecast details

Match: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Group 2 Super 12 match - Afghanistan vs Pakistan
Date: October 29 (Friday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM Local
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TV Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaeen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.

