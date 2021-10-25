Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
AFG vs SCO, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan 'Favourites' Vs Scotland

Follow live cricket scores of ICC men's T20 World Cup Group 2 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland here.

Scotland have the momentum going into their T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 match against Afghanistan in Sharjah tonight. Follow live cricket scores of AFG vs SCO here. | AP

2021-10-25T17:07:21+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 5:07 pm

After the Sunday night blockbuster clash between India vs Pakistan, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup spotlight will shift to Afghanistan, who will begin their Super-12 campaign with a match against Scotland, who qualified from Round 1. The Afghans have the benefit of playing a couple of warm-up games, but Scotland have the real match feel having scored a memorable win against fancied Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers. Afghanistan, once the poster boy among Associate nations, have the bowling attack to test any team in the world. In Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan have two of the world's most exciting T20 cricketers. And on Sharjah's slow turners, the Afghan troika of Rashid Khan, Nabi and Mujib Ur Rahman will really pose a challenge to the well-drilled Scotland team. Josh Davey could be Scotland's man of the occasion. The right-arm seamer has already taken eight wickets in three games. Afghanistan have never lost to Scotland in six T20 internationals played between them so far. Follow T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket scores of AFG vs SCO here.

LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING

