Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Afghanistan Vs Scotland, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 Match

Check match and telecast details of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Group 2 match between Afghanistan and Scotland.

Afghanistan Vs Scotland, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 Match
Afghanistan have won all their six previous T20I meetings with Scotland. | AP Photo

Trending

Afghanistan Vs Scotland, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 Match
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T02:11:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 2:11 am

After blockbuster Sunday, two minnows -- Afghanistan and Scotland -- will face off in the 17th match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah, UAE on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan gained a direct qualification for Super 12, but Scotland survived a rigorous round one to book their ticket for the tournament proper, which kicked off with a thrilling Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in Group 1 on Sunday. Monday's Afghanistan vs Scotland clash will be second for Group 2, which also has India, Namibia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

Notwithstanding their controversial build-up [Read: Taliban], Afghanistan have shown what they are capable of in the two-warm ups that they played in the lead up to the tournament. They lost to South Africa before wrapping up their preparations with a win over defending champions West Indies.

Scotland are also high on confidence after winning all their matches in the first round, including a famous win over Bangladesh. They showed character against sixth-ranked Bangladesh as they came from an almost hopeless situation to stun their seasoned opponents.

Head-to-head

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

This will be their seventh T20I meeting. Afghanistan have won all six matches so far played against Scotland.

Overall, Afghanistan have a 58-26, head-to-head record in their previous 84 matches. Scotland have a 34-35, win-loss record overall with one tied and three no results from their previous 73 matches.

Match and telecast details

Match: ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Super 12, Group 2 match between Afghanistan and Scotland
Date: October 25 (Monday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

The following channels will broadcast the Afghanistan and Scotland match: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Scotland match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar App.

Players to watch out for

For Afghanistan, a lot will depend on openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad in the batting department with Najibullah Zadran and skipper Mohammad Nabi expected to get quick runs in the middle and death overs. The spin trio of Rashid Khan, Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran can trouble the best of batters and considering the slow and low nature of the Sharjah pitch in the IPL, they should enjoy bowling on the surface laid out for the World Cup game.

For Scotland, the new ball duo of Bradley Wheal and Josh Davey has been impressive while left-arm spinner Mark Watt has been effective in the middle overs. Captain Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey and Richie Berrington will be the key batters.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rashid Khan (Cricket) Sharjah UAE Cricket Afghanistan national cricket team Scotland national cricket team Live streaming T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mohamed Salah Hits Hat-trick As Liverpool Hammer Manchester United 5-0

Mohamed Salah Hits Hat-trick As Liverpool Hammer Manchester United 5-0

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Imran Khan, Ramiz Raja Hails Pakistan's Historic Win Against India

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: India Were Outplayed By Pakistan, Says Virat Kohli

Pakistan Break Jinx Vs India With 10-Wicket Win In ICC Men's T20 World Cup

La Liga El Clasico: Real Madrid Ride On David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez Against Barcelona

New York Yankees Investors Show Late Interest In Buying IPL Team, BCCI Eyes 2-Billion Dollar Jackpot

T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya Not To Bowl Until At Least Close To Knockouts

SL Vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Becomes T20 World Cup’s Highest Wicket-Taker

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: Charith Asalanka, Birthday Boy Bhanuka Rajapaksa Set Up Sri Lankan Win Over Bangladesh

T20 World Cup 2021: Charith Asalanka, Birthday Boy Bhanuka Rajapaksa Set Up Sri Lankan Win Over Bangladesh

Black Live Matter: Players Take The Knee Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Black Live Matter: Players Take The Knee Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

ISL 2021-22: Khalid Jamil First Indian Head Coach In Indian Super League, To Manage NorthEast United FC

ISL 2021-22: Khalid Jamil First Indian Head Coach In Indian Super League, To Manage NorthEast United FC

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Football Match

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Football Match

Read More from Outlook

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Paromita Vohra / SRK’s persona evokes the kind of Indianness that denies categorisation into singular, exclusive identities. And thrives on making others feel welcome.

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Yashica Mathur / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Break Jinx Vs India In Style

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Break Jinx Vs India In Style

PTI / Babar Azam (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (79) made light of a 152-run target to help Pakistan break a World Cup jinx against India.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement