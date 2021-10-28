Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
IPL 2022: David Warner Ready For Fresh Start, Says 'Will Put My Name In The Auction'

Warner, who captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden title in 2016, was not picked for the final six games of the 2021 IPL season in the UAE.

David Warner was stripped of Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy during the India leg of the IPL 2021. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-28T19:01:05+05:30
Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 7:01 pm

Australian opener David Warner will put himself back into the IPL auction pool as he doesn't expect Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain him ahead of the 2022 season. (More Cricket News)

Warner, who captained Sunrisers to their maiden title in 2016, was not picked for the final six games of the 2021 season in the UAE. He was already stripped of captaincy during the India leg of the IPL.

"I will put my name in the auction. By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start," Warner told SEN radio.

Warner said being left out of the Sunrisers playing XI was a "tough pill to swallow".

"I kind of laughed at the reasoning, that two guys were hitting the ball out of the middle a little bit better than I was. Given that when you're playing the game you're playing the scenario.

"Obviously there are a lot of moving parts around there. What you have to do as a professional athlete is take it on the chin and do everything you can for the team.

"Not being able to go there, run drinks and be around was when it sort of hit home that it could be personal, and I'm still yet to get those answers," said the southpaw who is currently in the UAE with Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

The mega auction is expected to be held in December or January.

David Warner Cricket - IPL SunRisers Hyderabad
