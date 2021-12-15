Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

India Test captain Virat Kohli contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claim that the cricket board had requested him not to step down as the captain of the T20 team.

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative
Two protagonists of Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, tell different versions of a truth. | Composite: File Photos

Trending

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T18:05:11+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 6:05 pm

There is a widening chasm in Indian cricket. It's all too apparent not to be seen. It's big enough to sink even a legend, if one wants to read it metaphorically. Standing on either side of this divide are two legends, at least visibly. And when they make their claims, fans take those statements as the ultimate truth. Now, Indian fans find themselves navigating between two truths, one revealed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, another professed by Virat Kohli, the Test captain. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, who was removed as the ODI captain of the national cricket team, said Wednesday that the BCCI never asked him not to step down as the T20 captain. Kohli's 'sacking' as the ODI captain became a national topic with fans blaming the board for the unfair treatment meted out to the 33-year-old. The BCCI boss was forced to clarify the move.

READ: Kohli 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit

Ganguly had put the blame on Kohli, saying “we had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership."

Now, here's what Kohli said: "Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate... I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series [against South Africa] and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced my decision on T20 captaincy."

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

ALSO READ: India's tour of South Africa - Revised schedule

The BCCI selectors on December 8 named Rohit Sharma, who's already the T20 captain, as Kohli's successor for the 50-overs format.

"...the chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain to which I replied 'okay fine'," Kohli added. "In the selection call afterwards we chatted about it briefly and that's what happened."

Explaining his decision to step down as T20 captain after the World Cup, Kohli said: "When I left the T20 captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them... I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that 'you should not leave T20 captaincy'."

"On the contrary, the BCCI called it a progressive step and in the right direction. At that time I had communicated that, yes I would like to continue in Tests and ODIs unless office-bearers and selectors think that I shouldn't carry on with this responsibility.

"I had clarified on my call and communication to BCCI was clear. I had given that option if office bearers and selectors think otherwise, then it's in their hands," Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference before the tour of South Africa.

Kohli, who took a leave after India's dismal T20 World Cup, returned the lead the team to an emphatic win against New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will lead Indian in the scheduled three-match Test series in South Africa.

And Kohli also dismissed rumours about him skipping the ODIs saying, "I was and I am available for selection all the time. I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest. I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available." 

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Ride On Dilpreet Singh’s Hat-Trick To Rout Bangladesh 9-0

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Ride On Dilpreet Singh’s Hat-Trick To Rout Bangladesh 9-0

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Retires From Football Citing Health Issues

BWF World Championships 2021: HS Prannoy Drowns Daren Liew Enroute To Pre-Quarterfinals

Live Streaming Of Ashes, 2nd Test: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG Day-night Match

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Australia Go Into Adelaide With 8-0 Day-Night Record - Stats Highlights

Virat Kohli 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit Sharma, 'No Communication With BCCI On ODI Captaincy Change'

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: It's India Vs Pakistan On March 6 - Full Schedule

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: David Warner Fit For Adelaide Test, Jhye Richardson Replaces Josh Hazlewood In XI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Perfect Day-Night Record Puts Australia Ahead Of England In 2nd Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Perfect Day-Night Record Puts Australia Ahead Of England In 2nd Test

Diego Alonso Replaces Oscar Tabarez As New Uruguay Football Team Head Coach

Diego Alonso Replaces Oscar Tabarez As New Uruguay Football Team Head Coach

Bayern Munich Vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hat-trick Hero Serge Gnabry Inspires Bayern Win

Bayern Munich Vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hat-trick Hero Serge Gnabry Inspires Bayern Win

Manchester City Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Kevin De Bryune Stars In 7-0 Rout

Manchester City Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Kevin De Bryune Stars In 7-0 Rout

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Outlook Web Desk / British-Indian Leena Nair became the global CEO of French luxury fashion brand Chanel after her 30-year career at Unilever. Here's a look at Nair and other Indians working as CEOs of global platforms.

Advertisement