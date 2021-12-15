Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Virat Kohli 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit Sharma, Says 'Will Give 100 per cent in ODIs, T20s'

Virat Kohli said he was not aware that Rohit Sharma will replace him as ODI captain. There was no prior communication on ODI captaincy, Kohli has clarified.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Virat Kohli said pushing the team in the right direction was more important that captaincy. Kohli will lead India in Tests versus South Africa. Rohit Sharma will be the ODI captain. | BCCI

2021-12-15T15:15:15+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 3:15 pm

On Wednesday, a clear-speaking Virat Kohli answered several questions that have been bothering Indian cricket lovers and a section of the media that has been struggling to seek 'official' answers from the BCCI office-bearers and the national selectors. (More Cricket News)

First things first, Virat Kohli is available for the ODI series that will follow the three Tests in South Africa starting Boxing Day (December 26). Reports, quoting BCCI sources, indicated that Kohli will be skipping the ODIs because the dates were clashing with his daughter's birthday.

Was Kohli putting self before national commitment? While Kohli has taken leave from the Test series in Australia to be with his actress wife Anushka Sharma during the birth of his first child, to skip an international series because of "birthday celebrations" looked out of sync for a man who has always cherished playing for India.

Child birth and birthday or anniversary celebrations are completely different aspects in the lives of sportspersons. It is common to see cricketers to be at the side of their spouses during the birth of their children but not on birthdays.

The moment it was reported that Kohli will not be playing the ODIs, it was seen as a backlash to the BCCI decision to strip him as ODI captain and make Rohit Sharma the leader. "I was and I am available for selection. I haven't had any communication with BCCI where I have asked for any break," clarified Kohli.

'KOHLI CAUGHT BY SURPRISE'

Kohli also rubbished suggestions that the 'rift' between him and Rohit Sharma, has grown ever since the Mumbai Indians man was made the ODI captain in curious circumstances by the BCCI.

"There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired," said Kolhi, who revealed how the BCCI and its selectors caught him by surprise when they decided to take away the ODI captaincy from him.

"I was contacted one-and-a-half-hour before selection for Tests (in South Africa). The chief selector discussed with me the Test squad. Before the call ended, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I won't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this," said Kohli.

EXPOSING BCCI

Kohli has effectively exposed BCCI's complete lack of transparency and how irrationally it deals with an Indian captain, who not only continues to be among the leading batsmen of the world but someone who has scored 70 international centuries and is still reckoned as the man who will overtake the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (100 international centuries).

Kohli said he was always clear about his communication with the BCCI on captaining India. Kolhi gave up T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup in UAE to manage his workload but wanted to skipper in both Tests and ODIs. But the manner in which chief selector Chetan Sharma knocked Kohli out as ODI captain would have hurt any cricketer with a bit of dignity and pride.

"When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20 captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests.

"The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office-bearers and the selectors don't think I should lead in the other formats then that is fine," said Kohli.

In Indian cricket, equations change very quickly. Office-bearers have always played a big role in selection matters and presidents have backed certain favourite players even when the selectors wanted something else.

Ironically, Kohli's case comes at a time when a former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, is the BCCI president. Ganguly has been quoted as saying that he wanted Kohli to continue as T20 captain. It is now clear that the communication gap between Ganguly and Kohli has been enormous.

Kohli's class as a cricketer can never be denied. His fans will pray that this captaincy controversy will not impact Kohli's mindset as Mount Sachin is quite a distance away. Kohli will do well to focus on his batting and keep the runs flowing. The great Sachin Tendulkar did just that.

