A win is all that India need at Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium tonight. Igor Stimac's Blue Tigers are winless in their joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign. And it looks terrible for a footballing nation that takes pride in a jazzy Indian Super League. Here's India's performance so far -- six matches, zero win, three draws and an equal number of defeats, with the latest defeat coming against Asian champions and World Cup hosts Qatar. Now Sunil Chhetri's men have a do-or-die battle against Bangladesh. There's a gargantuan gap in their FIFA rankings -- India are 105th while Bangladesh are 184th -- but all that will hardly matter when it comes to matches like this in Group E, Round 2. In the first leg in 2019, India needed a vociferous Kolkata crowd and a late Adil Khan header to salvage a point. A defeat tonight, and India may well end up playing the play-off round to qualify for the Asian Cup. So, all to play for.



Live Streaming | Football News

43'- Bangladesh have managed to frustrate India. They have held their shape in defense and have managed a few counter attacks

39'- Long throw-in for Bangladesh but Gurpreet alert to threat and collects the ball easily

36' - Corner for India. Great header by Chinglensana, on target. But Bangladesh defender clears it off the line. Another corner for India. Chhetri's header sails over the goal

31' - Another corner wasted by India.

29' - Chhetri is brought down inside the box. India appeal for penalty but referee gives foul against the Indian skipper. Chhetri is certainly not happy. Another chance missed by India

26' - Udanta is brought down and wins a free kick for India just outside the box on right flank. Brandon free kick sails over and wide

24' - First real save from Indian custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Routine stuff as India move forward again

21' - India are now dominating but Bangladesh are trying every chance to counter. India have been sloppy with their passing something Stimac would have noted by now

18' - Suresh now manages to cross but Bangla GK collects the ball safely

16'- India have a great chance as Manvir manages to find space inside the box but Bangladesh somehow manage to clear again. First real build up for India, who look like getting into rhythm

12' - Bangladesh are now growing into confidence. A great cross by Bipin with skipper Sunil Chhetri waiting in the box, but Bangladesh manage to clear the threat.

10'- Bangladesh threaten with a long throw in but India defense led by Sandesh up the challenge

7' - India take a short corner but are looking sloppy in the field. Their passing has also not been up to the mark.

6'- India get their first corner. Their first chance to put Bangladesh under pressure.

4'- Looks like a battle of mid-field as Bangladesh press hard. India still to make a decent move

2'- Bangladesh's Rakib Hossain picks up a yellow card for a rough tackle on Brandon Fernandes



1' - Kick off! India start hoping to secure their first win.

7:25 PM IST: Players and match officials coming out for the match. National anthems coming up! First, India.

7:20 PM IST: 10 minutes to start. India need a win to boost their chances of finishing third. They have dominated Bangladesh in the past and are ranked higher. Igor Stimac has made three changes to the side which played Qatar with Udanta, Chinglensana and Brandon Fernandes coming in.

7:03 PM IST: Bangladesh played a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan , while for India it was yet another heartbreak losing 0-1 to Qatar. As things stand now, India are fourth in the five-team group with three points from six matches (3 draws and 3 defeats). Qatar are at the top, with 19 points from seven matches (6 wins and a draw).

6:50 PM IST: Here are both the sides:

INDIA: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Subhasish Bose, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Glan Martins, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri (c), Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Suresh Singh

Subs: Akash Mishra, Adil Khan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dheeraj Singh, Pronay Halder, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Ishan Pandita, Yasir Mohammad, Pritam Kotal, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Amrinder Singh



BANGLADESH: Anisur Rahman, Md Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Jamal Bhuyan, Masuk Zoni, Biplo Ahamed, Md Matin Miah, Tariq Qazi, Riyadul Hasan, Md Manik Molla, Rakib Hossain

6: 45 PM IST: The line ups are out for both the sides:

#AsianQualifiers Start List

Bangladesh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ© vs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ India pic.twitter.com/GAwHm2BGf9 — AFC Media and Broadcast Operations (@AFCMediaTV) June 7, 2021

6:15 PM IST: Indian team all set to leave for the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine