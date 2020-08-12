Atalanta Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Quarter-Final Match Live

With the Champions League following an adjusted format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atalanta face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a single-legged Champions League quarter-final fixture at the Estadio da Luz. The match will take place on August 13, 12:30 AM. Live streaming will be available on digital platforms.

Off the pitch, both teams might not be comparable, with the Serie A side's record signing Luis Muriel costing less than a 10th of the fee paid by PSG for Neymar. But on the pitch, both teams have been entertaining stride by stride.

With their stylish attacking brand of football, Atalanta have become one of the most feared teams in Europa this season. Meanwhile, PSG have scored the second-highest goals in this season's UCL with 20, with Bayern Munich on top (31). Atalanta are only four goals behind.

Here's all you need to know about the massive Champions League quarter-final match between Atalanta Vs PSG:

What: UEFA Champions League, 1st quarter-final

Who: Atalanta Vs PSG

Where: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

When: August 13 (India)

Time: 00:30 AM IST

TV Telecast: Sony Ten

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Rule change

Unlike the previous editions, all matches from the quarter-finals will be played as one-off ties at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal.

The five substitutions rule will apply in this fixture, with a total of 23 players allowed on the team sheet than the usual 18.

Form and head-to-head

Atalanta have been in excellent form this season, especially in 2020. They have only lost a single league game since January 20. Also since the Serie A restart, they have won nine of their 13 games, and have finished the season with 95 goals. Their form in last five matches is D-W-D-W-L.

PSG won the Ligue 1 with ease once again, with the French season also getting curtailed due to the pandemic. PSG have only played twice since the restart, winning the Coupe de France and Coupe de La Ligue. Their form is W-W-W-W-D.

As Atalanta have hardly appeared in the UCL, they have never faced PSG in the past.

Team News

Josep Ilicic, who is also Atalanta's top scorer, is likely to miss out due to personal reasons.

For PSG, injured Kylian Mbappe could feature since suffering an ankle injury. Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa are out injured for sure, meanwhile Angel Di Maria is suspended.

Possible line-ups

Atalanta: Sportiello, Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Malinovskiy, Zapata

PSG: Navas, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera, Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar