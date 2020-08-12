August 12, 2020
Marten De Roon Planning To Make 1,000 Pizzas For Fans If Atalanta Win Champions League

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon is ready to make pizzas in Bergamo if his side win the Champions League

Omnisport 12 August 2020
walk around at the Luz stadium in Lisbon
David Ramos/Pool via AP
Marten de Roon stuck by his promise to make pizza for more than 1,000 people if Atalanta win the Champions League. (More Football News)

Atalanta face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals in Lisbon on Wednesday as they look to continue their dream run.

De Roon said earlier this year he would make pizza for the fans in Bergamo if the Serie A club go on to win Europe's premier club competition.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with PSG, the 29-year-old midfielder is sticking by that plan.

"As I said, if we win the Champions League there will be pizza for more than 1,000 people," De Roon told a news conference.

"However, if we lose, we will try to reach that goal again next year. I can't support us losing.

"We will try again next year and we will see how it goes."

