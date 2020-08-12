Marten De Roon Planning To Make 1,000 Pizzas For Fans If Atalanta Win Champions League

Marten de Roon stuck by his promise to make pizza for more than 1,000 people if Atalanta win the Champions League. (More Football News)
Atalanta face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals in Lisbon on Wednesday as they look to continue their dream run.
De Roon said earlier this year he would make pizza for the fans in Bergamo if the Serie A club go on to win Europe's premier club competition.
READ: Mbappe Boost For Paris Saint-Germain
Speaking ahead of the meeting with PSG, the 29-year-old midfielder is sticking by that plan.
"As I said, if we win the Champions League there will be pizza for more than 1,000 people," De Roon told a news conference.
"However, if we lose, we will try to reach that goal again next year. I can't support us losing.
Atalanta on their Champions League debut =— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 11, 2020
Which goal did you enjoy most? #UCL @Atalanta_BC pic.twitter.com/pIvcddLf4D
"We will try again next year and we will see how it goes."
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Rajasthan Crisis Resolved': Congress 'Welcomes Back' Sachin Pilot After Patch-up Talks
Inter 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Romelu Lukaku Seals Europa League Semi-Final Spot For Nerazzurri
PM Modi Interacts With CMs Of 10 States To Take Stock Of Coronavirus Situation