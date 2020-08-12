PSG Vs Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Boost For Paris Saint-Germain Ahead Of Champions League Quarter-Final

August 12, 2020
Corona
If Kylian Mbappe gets through a training session unscathed on Tuesday he will play in Paris Saint-Germain's meeting with Atalanta.

Omnisport 12 August 2020
Kylian Mbappe during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon ahead of PSG vs Atalanta, Champions League match
David Ramos/Pool via AP
Paris Saint-Germain have been boosted ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta with Thomas Tuchel confirming Kylian Mbappe is set to play a role. (More Football News)

Mbappe was expected to miss the game after he sustained a sprained ankle and ligament damage in PSG's Coupe de France final victory over Saint-Etienne on July 24.

The World Cup winner was expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, but Tuchel revealed he will be available for Wednesday's knockout clash at Estadio da Luz provided he gets through Tuesday's training session unscathed.

However, the PSG boss suggested Mbappe will only be used as a substitute.

"If Mbappe trains well today and nothing unusual happens, he will play tomorrow," Tuchel said at a pre-match news conference.

"We are very happy that he is with the group and we have the opportunity to finish the match with him."

Marco Verratti will not feature against Atalanta, however, having sustained a calf injury.

The midfielder did not join his team-mates for a training camp in Faro and Tuchel thinks it would be tough for him to return for the semi-finals if PSG progress.

"For Marco, it will be very, very tight for the semi-finals. It's really unlucky. He is going to speed up his work and we will try [to get him fit]," he said.

