2022 FIFA World Cup, Asian Qualifiers: India In Group E With Bangladesh, Oman, Afghanistan, Qatar

In the just-concluded Asian Qualifiers Round 2 draw of the FIFA World Cup 2022, India has been placed in Group E alongside Bangladesh, Oman, Afghanistan and Qatar.

Under new coach Igor Stimac, the Blue Tigers face a daunting task ahead, with the likes of Qatar and Oman being superior opponents. It will an easy ride against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

India's current FIFA ranking is 101.

Bangladesh are ranked 183 in the world, while the Afghans are 149, Qatar is 55, and Oman is 86.

Stimac has managed India in five matches until now. Under him the team has scored seven goals, conceded 13 and registered a clean sheet. The opponents were Curacao, Thailand, Tajikistan, DPR Korea and Syria. Out of those five matches, one has been a victory, one is a draw, and rest all are defeats.

The Round 2 fixtures start from September 2019.