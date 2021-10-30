Will End 'Loot' Through Electricity Bills If Congress Voted To Power In UP : Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the BJP-ruled state is giving the UP citizens a real tough time with exceedingly high electricity bills and promised to put an end to this practice if her party comes to power.

Citing a media report, the Congress general secretary claimed that the electricity department has given an electricity bill notice of over 19 crore to a labourer.

"The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The electricity department gave an electricity bill notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh to a family working hard to earn a living," she added.

This "loot" of electricity bills will be ended when the Congress forms the government in the state, Gandhi said.

(With PTI Inputs)