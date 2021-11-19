IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Indian Bowlers Pull New Zealand Back, Kiwis 84/2 After 10 Overs

Down 1-0 in the ongoing T20 international series against India, T20 World Cup 2021 runners-up New Zealand will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in the second T20 against India in Ranchi on Friday evening. Follow live cricket scores of IND vs NZ here.

Rohit Sharma's decision to introduce spin from both ends has worked for India. The move not only lowered the run flow but also a wicket. From 64 runs in the powerplay, New Zealand could manage just 20 runs in the next four.

19:48 PM IST: Axar strikes

Wicket number two for India. Just after hitting Axar Patel for a four, Mark Chapman hits straight to the hands of KL Rahul for 21. New Zealand 79/2 (8.5).

19:44 PM IST: India pull things back

India seem to have pulled things back. After a brisk start, Indian bowlers have conceded just 17 runs in the last three overs. Must-improved bowling from Ravi Ashwin as he gives away just four runs in his second. New Zealand 73/1 (8)

19:39 PM IST: Perfect debut

What a start for debutant Harshal Patel at the international circuit. The IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner concedes just five runs in his first over. New Zealand 69/1 (7)

19:33 PM IST: Powerplay

Despite Martin Guptill's wicket, New Zealand have made most use of the powerplay. Ravi Ashwin has been brought into the attack in the sixth over and the spinner concedes eight runs in his first. Mark Chapman (5*) and Daryl Mitchell (19*) are currently in the crease. New Zealand 64/1 (6)

19:28 PM IST: Chahar strikes

Out! Deepak Chahar gives India a much-needed breakthrough. Chahar bowls short, asking the batsman to hurry up, Guptill goes for the pull and ends in giving a simple catch to Rishabh Pant behind the wicket. Guptill departs for 31. New Zealand 48/1 (4.2)

19:23 PM IST: Smacked

Out of the ground! Martin Guptill dances down the ground to smack Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a maximum that went 84m. The right-hander is hit by a helmet by a nasty bouncer in the next before Daryl Mitchell scores another boundary to cap a successful over. New Zealand 42/0 (4)

19:19 PM IST: Good start by New Zealand

Solid start by the New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell. After a huge first over, Mitchell and Guptill take 15 runs in the next two to lay a platform. New Zealand 29/0 (3). Deepak Chahar was once again costly in his first over giving away 10 runs.

19:12 PM IST: Stat

The 14 runs given by Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the highest by an Indian bowler in the first six balls in a home T20 international.

19:06 PM IST: Guptill sets the tone

Intentions clear! Martin Guptill, who made a 42-ball 70 in the first T20 hits three consecutive boundaries against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over. New Zealand 14/0 (1).

18:58 PM IST: Update

News from the BCCI coming in is that pacer Mohammad Siraj was forced to miss the second T20 against New Zealand after injuring his left hand while fielding in the series-opener. He was hit by Martin Guptill shot off his own bowling which needed immediate medical attention.

"Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress," said BCCI in a statement. Siraj had conceded 39 runs in four overs and taken a wicket in the first game that India won by five wickets.

18:52 PM IST: Stat

Harshal Patel becomes India's sixth oldest T20 international debutant at 30 years and 361 days. The others on the list are current India coach Rahul Dravid (38y 232d), Sachin Tendulkar (33y 221d), Sreenath Aravind (31y 177d), Stuart Binny (31y 44d) and Murali Kartik (31y 39d).

New Zealand: Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham and Ish Sodhi replace Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Toss Astle.

India: Harshal Patel comes in for Mohd Siraj

18:36 PM IST: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

18:34 PM IST: Toss

India have won the toss and they will bowl first.

18:33 PM IST: Harshal makes India debut

Hello and welcome to the 2nd T20 between India and New Zealand in Ranchi. Its a big day for fast bowler Harshal Patel, who has been handed his maiden India cap.

India will not only want to clinch the series but look for a more resolute batting performance from the middle-order. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav made full use of the opportunity at No.3 with a match-winning 62 off 42 balls in Jaipur.

The other big positive was the performance of senior bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin, who were brilliant in terms hitting the right areas while some of the inexperienced bowlers leaked runs at the other end.

Starting from the T20 World Cup final against Australia in Dubai on November 14, New Zealand have now lost two matches on trot. With no Kane Williamson for the T20s, stand-in-captain Tim Southee will need a better team show if the Kiwis want to match India at home.