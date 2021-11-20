Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Guide India To Comfortable Win In 2nd T20I, Pocket Series

Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshal Patel bowled brilliantly for India to restrict New Zealand to 153/6. India chased the target with in 17.2 overs.

IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Guide India To Comfortable Win In 2nd T20I, Pocket Series
India captain Rohit Sharma hits a six en route to his 25th half century in T20 internationals while New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert looks in Ranchi on Friday. | BCCI

Trending

IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Guide India To Comfortable Win In 2nd T20I, Pocket Series
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T00:49:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 12:49 am

Skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy KL Rahul stitched an enterprising century-plus opening stand to power India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Ranchi on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS

Chasing a modest 154 under heavy dew condition, the Indian captain and vice-captain started off in contrasting styles en route to their respective half-centuries. Quiet at start, Rohit stepped up in the middle overs smashing five sixes and one four en route to his 36-ball 55.

Rahul started off in a brisk fashion and top-scored with 65 from 49 balls with two sixes and six fours in a 117-run opening stand that virtually sealed the chase. The Indian skipper is now involved in the most century-plus stands (13), overtaking 12 by Babar Azam and Martin Guptill.

The duo got out in the space of 13 balls but by then India needed just 19 off 27 balls and Rishabh Pant sealed the issue with a straight six over Jimmy Neesham’s head in the 18th over to take India home with 16 balls to spare.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The third and final T20I is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Rahul made his aggressive intent clear from the onset and raced to 15 off 12 balls before his captain could face a delivery.

Rahul was middling the ball beautifully and played the role of the aggressor, while Rohit was happy to bide his time in the middle giving India a sedate and sensible start. There was a brief lull in the middle with 23 balls without a boundary before Rohit suddenly switched gears just before the halfway mark.

Scoring just 16 off 18 balls, Rohit decided to take on left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and hit him for two sixes in the mid-wicket and long-on region in an over that yielded 16 runs. Suddenly the equation looked at par with 75 needed in the back-10 and Rahul, meanwhile, brought up his 16th T20I fifty in 40 balls with a flat six off pacer Adam Milne.

Earlier, India rode on a tight bowling display by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to stymie New Zealand's explosive start and restrict the visitors to a modest 153/6.

In a must-win match for the Kiwis, who are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, Martin Guptill (31 off 15 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (31 off 28 balls) took the Indian pacers to the cleaners after being put into bat.

Cruising at 64/1 in the powerplay, the Kiwis suddenly hit a roadblock in the crucial middle overs and managed just 64 runs from 7 to 16 overs with Ashwin (1/19) and Axar (1/26) dominating the New Zealand batters in the dew-laden condition.

Skipper Rohit cleverly used Ashwin and Axar in the middle overs to restrict the run flow. Ashwin was simply sensational with his variations as the New Zealand batters found it difficult to go after him. Axar got the wicket of Mark Chapman, fresh from a half-century in Jaipur as the left-hander failed to clear the long-on boundary.

The duo’s remarkable effort in the middle gave the pace attack some respite and newcomer Harshal Patel, who made his T20I debut four days shy of his 31st birthday, returned with impressive figures of 2/25.

Two days after his tidy display in Jaipur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 37 runs from his first three but made it up in his final over, giving away just two runs and also took the vital wicket of Jimmy Neesham that further pegged the Kiwis back.

The Kiwis were off to a flier in the powerplay with Guptill smashing his way to a 15-ball 31 (2x6s, 3x4s) after being dropped on eight. That innings saw Guptill (3231 runs) surpass star Indian batsman Virat Kohli (3227) as the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals.

Guptill smashed Bhuvenshwar for back-to-back boundaries but there was an opportunity in the fourth ball when he mishit over the long-off region. KL Rahul made a terrific attempt running backwards and nearly got hold of the ball before it slipped out of his hands.

Earlier, Deepak Chahar finally gave India the breakthrough before the spin duo of Axar and Ashwin restricted the flow of runs.

Tags

PTI Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Ranchi Cricket India national cricket team India vs New Zealand New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rahul Dravid Says 'It's Nice To Start Well' After India's Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

Rahul Dravid Says 'It's Nice To Start Well' After India's Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

ISL 2021-21: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Share Spoil

Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Closes Gap With Max Verstappen After Dominating Win

IND Vs NZ 2021: Rohit Sharma And Co Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs In 3rd T20I, Complete Series Whitewash

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Dead Rubber? No Problem, In COVID Times Kolkata Fans Have A Reason To Smile

Qatar Grand Prix: Advantage Lewis Hamilton As F1 Leader Max Verstappen Gets Grid Penalty

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20: 11 Arrested Near Eden Gardens Ahead India Vs New Zealand Cricket Match

IND Vs NZ 2021, 3rd T20: India Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

IND Vs NZ 2021, Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Loss Vs Pakistan

IND Vs NZ 2021, Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Loss Vs Pakistan

Peng Shuai VIDEO: Missing Chinese Tennis Star Seen At Youth Tournament In Beijing

Peng Shuai VIDEO: Missing Chinese Tennis Star Seen At Youth Tournament In Beijing

Manchester United Fire Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Premier League Setbacks

Manchester United Fire Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Premier League Setbacks

Read More from Outlook

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Prasoon Joshi / Poet-writer Prasoon Joshi’s heart-felt essay on the joys of adoption and parenthood

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

3rd T20: IND Hammer NZ By 73 Runs, Complete Series Sweep

3rd T20: IND Hammer NZ By 73 Runs, Complete Series Sweep

Koushik Paul / After posting 184/7, India dismissed New Zealand for 111 in 17.2 overs in the third and final T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It's India 3-0 New Zealand.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Naseer Ganai / Mehbooba Mufti while holding a protest demonstration against the recent killings in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area said: ‘We believe there was no militant and three civilians were killed’.

Advertisement