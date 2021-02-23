World Is Looking Up To India's Health Sector, Especially After Covid-19: PM Modi

Congratulating both government and private health sectors of the country for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, "Last year was a test for the country as well as the world. We have been successful in this fight and the credit also goes to private sectors."

Addressing a webinar on the effective implementation of the Union Budget's provisions in the health sector, Modi said the budget allocated for the health sector now is phenomenal and shows the government's commitment towards this sector.

He also said it is time to take accessibility, affordability in healthcare to the next level for which the use of modern technology is being increased.

To keep India healthy, the government is working on four fronts simultaneously -- prevention of illness and promotion of wellness, healthcare access to all, increase in quality and quantity of healthcare infrastructure and professionals, to work on a mission mode to overcome problems, Modi said.

The world has noted the strength shown by India's health sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, asserting that respect for India's healthcare had gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the future, demand for Indian doctors and paramedical staff is going to go up around the world, he said.

The prime minister also said that the country has to be prepared for the increasing demand for Made in India vaccines.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine