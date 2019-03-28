VIDEO: If Given A Choice, I Would Get PM Modi Jailed On Murder Charges, Says NC Leader Javed Ahmed Rana

National Conference leader Javed Ahmed Rana has stoked controversy by saying that if given the chance, he would get Prime Minister Narendra Modi "jailed" on charges of murder.

Addressing a gathering here on Wednesday, Rana said he would want to frame the Prime Minister in all murder cases, including those which have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

"I swear to God, if it is in my hands, I will file a case against the Prime Minister of this country in connection with all the murders that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the country. I will get him jailed for murder," he said. (Khuda ki kasam, agar mera bas chale, to mai is desh ke pradhanmantri ke khilaf, jitne bhi qatl hue hain Jammu and Kashmir mein aur desh mein, isko qatl ke case mein andar thok dunga)

Rana also claimed that Prime Minister Modi is a "murderer of humanity," while the second murderer, he said, is the media.

"The second murderer is media. If I have the power, then I will send the Prime Minister and the media, who are spreading hatred, behind bars," he added.

ANI