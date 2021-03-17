17-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped In UP's Fatehpur, Forced To Change Religion

A young man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur has been arrested for raping a teenage Dalit girl and pressurizing her to change her religion, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police personnel, 23-year-old Raju Ansari took the 17-year-old girl to his residence in the Lalauli police station area of the district on Friday night and allegedly raped her.

The girl was rescued from his house the following morning, Lalauli police station SHO Sandeep Kumar Tiwari said.

According to a complaint filed with the police, Ansari also put pressure on the girl to change her religion.

A case was registered against Ansari on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, the police officer said, adding that he was arrested on Monday evening from his house.

The girl has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, the police officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)

