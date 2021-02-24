Ukraine Holds Talks With Bharat Biotech For Covaxin Supplies

A three-member delegation from Ukraine led by Health Minister Dr. Maksym Stepanov held discussions with Bharat Biotech officials on Wednesday to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines.

The delegation visited the vaccine maker’s Bio-Safety Level 3 manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and also discussed possibilities of acquiring Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine for Covid-19, a press release from the city-based firm said.

"It was an absolute privilege to host the Hon'ble Minister of Health from Ukraine Dr. Maksym Stepanov at our state-of-the-art facility and showcase our world-class capabilities in the manufacture and supply of vaccines and research and product development.

“We discussed potential timelines for the supply of Covaxin to Ukraine on a priority and the prospects of a partnership for our BBV 154 intranasal vaccine," Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) said.

As one of India's top vaccine makers, BBIL is at the forefront of humanity's battle against Covid-19 and stands fully committed to meeting the vaccine requirements of various countries promptly and efficiently," he added.

Meanwhile, Stepanov said they had a very good interaction with the team at Bharat Biotech and it was a great experience to take a tour of the facility and inspect its impressive manufacturing

capabilities.

"We will soon firm up the Covaxin delivery plan for the mass vaccination of our people, and further strengthen our partnership on intranasal vaccine supplies after initial results from its phase 1 trials," he said.

Covaxin finished Phase-3 trials and is currently being used as part of the nationwide immunization programme for frontline workers after the Central Licensing Authority granted permission for the sale and distribution of Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine