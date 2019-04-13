﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Scindia Blames PM Modi For Fall In Rupee's Value, Says Sent Indian Currency To 'Shamshan'

Scindia Blames PM Modi For Fall In Rupee's Value, Says Sent Indian Currency To 'Shamshan'

Scindia blamed Modi for the falling rupee's value from about Rs 60 to a US dollar during the UPA regime to about Rs 70 now.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2019
Scindia Blames PM Modi For Fall In Rupee's Value, Says Sent Indian Currency To 'Shamshan'
PTI Photo
Scindia Blames PM Modi For Fall In Rupee's Value, Says Sent Indian Currency To 'Shamshan'
outlookindia.com
2019-04-13T20:24:17+0530

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the drop in the value of the Indian currency, saying he has sent the rupee from the ICU to the cremation ground.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Friday evening, Scindia also criticised Modi over demonetisation and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).

The Congress general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh countered the claim of Modi that he had done in five years what the Congress could not do in 70 years.

Scindia blamed Modi for the falling rupee's value from about Rs 60 to a US dollar during the UPA regime to about Rs 70 now.

"'Modi ne rupaye ko ICU se shamshan pahuncha diya' (Modi has sent the rupee from the ICU to the cremation ground)," Scindia said in Ral village while campaigning for party candidate Mahesh Pathak for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress leader cited demonetisation, the condition of traders after the implementation of the GST as examples of the "misrule" of Modi.

The former minister alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state was so miserable that people had started labelling Uttar Pradesh as "Crime Pradesh".

Scindia said the Congress would ensure employment to the unemployed, safety to women, proper value for the produce of farmers and minimum income under the Nyay scheme if the party comes to power.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Jyotiraditya Scindia Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2019 BJP Congress Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MS Dhoni Should Have Been Banned For 2 Matches Over Umpiring Outburst: Virender Sehwag
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters