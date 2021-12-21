Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Refrain From Fixing Marriage Age; It's Interference In Personal Liberty': AIMPLB To Centre

AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) has urged Centre to refrain from ‘useless and harmful laws’, after the Cabinet had last week approved a proposal to raise the minimum legal age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years.

'Refrain From Fixing Marriage Age; It's Interference In Personal Liberty': AIMPLB To Centre
All India Muslim Personal Law Board.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

'Refrain From Fixing Marriage Age; It's Interference In Personal Liberty': AIMPLB To Centre
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T13:13:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 1:13 pm

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has urged the central government to refrain from fixing the age of marriage and termed it as interference in personal liberty.

It said the government should do away with making such "useless and harmful laws".

The Union Cabinet last week approved a proposal to raise the minimum legal age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years.

"Marriage is a very important requirement for human life but no age of marriage can be fixed as it is also an issue related to the protection of the moral values," Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the board, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

It is the reason why no age has been fixed for marriage in many religions, including Islam, he added.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"It completely depends on the discretion of the parents. If the guardians of a girl feel that their daughter is fit for marriage before the age of 21 and she can fulfill all her responsibilities after marriage, then preventing her from marriage is cruel and also interferes with the personal liberty of an adult. Due to this, there is also a possibility of an increase in crime in the society," Rahmani said.

He said, "Raising the minimum age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years and declaring marriage before the prescribed age as illegal is neither in the interest of the girls nor the society. Rather it can cause serious damage to moral values."

The practice of marrying girls at an early age is slowly disappearing but sometimes a situation arises when marrying off a girl before the prescribed age is in her interest, said Rahmai in the statement, shared by the official handle of the board on Twitter.

Tags

PTI Lucknow All India Muslim Personal Law Board Centre Marriage Law & Legal Muslims India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH : PM Modi Criticizes Those Making Jokes On Cows, Buffaloes At Varanasi Rally

NEWSFLASH : PM Modi Criticizes Those Making Jokes On Cows, Buffaloes At Varanasi Rally

UN Experts Ask India Again To Release Kashmir's Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

One Killed, Several Injured In Explosion In Ludhiana District Court Complex: Reports

Christmas Celebrations: When Irritants Become A Matter Of Joy In Mumbai's Bandra!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Omicron Scare: PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting On Covid-19

Omicron Cases In India At 236, Active Covid-19 Cases At 78,291

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement