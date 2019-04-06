Rahul Gandhi Holds Meeting With Delhi Cong Leaders To Discuss Alliance With AAP

﻿
The meeting comes days after the Congress decided to go it alone in Delhi and not have any alliances with the ruling AAP.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday held a meeting with the senior party leaders to discuss the possibility of an alliance with Aam Aam Party for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party's national capital unit P C Chacko and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held in Gandhi's residence, a source said.

The meeting comes days after the Congress decided to go it alone in Delhi and not have any alliances with the ruling AAP.

Chacko has been in discussion with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and the two have held several rounds of talks over the issue.

These discussions mark a fresh round of talks between the Congress and AAP leaders after renewed efforts by some opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar who urged both the parties forge an alliance in Delhi.

According to sources, Delhi Congress leaders told Gandhi about the party's prospects in Delhi in these Lok Sabha polls and if the party goes for a pre-poll alliance what effects it may have, given that Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled in 2020.

