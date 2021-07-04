July 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rafale Deal: Why Modi Govt Not Ready For JPC Probe? Asks Rahul Gandhi

Rafale Deal: Why Modi Govt Not Ready For JPC Probe? Asks Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi put out an online survey asking why the Modi government is not ready for JPC probe.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:13 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rafale Deal: Why Modi Govt Not Ready For JPC Probe? Asks Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
Rafale Deal: Why Modi Govt Not Ready For JPC Probe? Asks Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-07-04T21:13:36+05:30
Also read

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the centre asking why is Modi government not ready for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

Gandhi’s statement has come a day after the Congress demanded a JPC probe into the Rafale deal.

The issue has heated up again after a France opened a judicial enquiry into the suspected "corruption" and "favouritism" in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal with India.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi put out an online survey asking why the Modi government was not ready for JPC probe.

Among the choices given by Gandhi to the question were guilt conscience, saving friends, JPC does not want a Rajya Sabha seat and all the above.

"Why is the Modi government not ready for a JPC probe? -- guilt conscience, saving the friends, JPC does not want a Rajya Sabha seat and all of these are right," he said in Hindi on Twitter, while putting out the survey.

Gandhi has been alleging corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal for long now and had made this as a major poll plank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which the Congress lost badly.

The Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) probe into the Rafale deal, alleging corruption in the purchase of the fighter jets, and said such an investigation is the only way forward to find the truth.

The main opposition party had further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order the investigation and come clean on the deal.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indigenous Muslims Agreed On Checking Population: Assam Chief Minister

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi India France Rafale Deal Rafale fighter aircraft BJP Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos