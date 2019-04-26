Punjab CM Says BJP Has No Achievements To Show, Will Be Ousted From Power

The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday claimed that there is no "Modi wave" in the country and the BJP will be ousted from power as it has no achievement to show.

The chief minister also exuded confidence that the Congress will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"In the absence of any Modi wave and with no achievements to boast of, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a state of complete regression and will be ousted from power," said Singh, who accompanied his wife and Congress's Patiala Lok Sabha candidate Preneet Kaur for filing of nomination papers at the deputy commissioner's office.

His son Raninder Singh, daughter Jai Inder Kaur and grandson Nirvan were also present.

"We will win for sure, we will win all the 13 seats, including Bathinda (from where opposition Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal is contesting the polls)," Singh said in reply to a question on the party's prospects in the elections.

The mood in Punjab has completely changed from what it was in 2014, he said, asserting that the Congress in the state was going all out to deliver on its 'Mission13'.

The party will give all the 13 seats to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister said, adding that Gandhi will campaign in Punjab, but the dates and venues are yet to be decided.

To a question on BJP fielding actor Sunny Deol from the Gurdaspur seat, he rejected the possibility of the Bollywood star posing any serious threat to Congress candidate and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar.

“Sunil has been working on the ground in Gurdaspur while Deol has no locus standing there. Deol will run away, back to Bollywood, and not be there for the people of Gurdaspur,” the chief minister claimed.

