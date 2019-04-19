﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Modi’s Concern For Sabarimala ‘A Bluff’, Says Congress

PM Modi’s Concern For Sabarimala ‘A Bluff’, Says Congress

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, alleged that BJP could do nothing to protect the traditions of Sabarimala, and said that only Congress ‘genuinely cares’ for the temple.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 April 2019
PM Modi’s Concern For Sabarimala ‘A Bluff’, Says Congress
File Photo
PM Modi’s Concern For Sabarimala ‘A Bluff’, Says Congress
outlookindia.com
2019-04-19T17:13:11+0530

Congress on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern for the Sabarimala tradition is ‘a bluff’, and promised to bring in laws to protect the sanctity of the Lord Ayyappa shrine, if  voted to power.

"Modi is shedding nothing but crocodile tears," senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, barely 12 hours after the Prime Minister announced that a new law would be brought.

"Now after raising passions over Sabarimala, he (Modi) says they (BJP) will bring in the necessary laws,” he said.

"The Congress had in 2016 itself, informed the Supreme Court that faith and tradition of the temple must be protected. It was only us who had taken such a stand," the Leader of Opposition said while addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

He added that BJP did nothing when they could have easily brought fresh laws, or even a Constitutional amendment to protect the traditions at the famed temple.

He also took on the present Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Both the BJP and the CPI-M have the same position. In fact, state BJP president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai publicly announced that they see the Sabarimala issue as a golden opportunity," he said.

Chennithala claimed that only the Congress "genuinely cares" for Sabarimala.

The apex court on September 28 last year, had ruled that woman of all age groups should be allowed to pray inside the shrine, striking down the temple tradition of barring girls and women in the 10-50 age bracket.

While the right-wing parties were up in arms over the verdict, the Vijayan government decided to abide by the apex court's ruling. The Kerala Police facilitated the visit of two women from the hitherto banned age group, to pray at the temple.

IANS

 

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pinarayi Vijayan Narendra Modi Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Sabarimala Temple Congress BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, RR Vs MI Preview: Rajasthan Aim For The Double Against Mumbai
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters