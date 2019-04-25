PM Modi Moving Freely Despite Allegations Of Model Code Violation: Mayawati

﻿
BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday alleged there are serious allegations of violation of the model code on conduct against the Prime Minister, but he is moving freely 'thanks to' the Election Commission'

BSP chief Mayawati has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving freely despite various allegations of violation of the model code of conduct
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "moving freely" despite allegations of violation of the model code of conduct and accused the Election Commission of ignoring the same.

"PM Modi is moving about freely despite facing numerous serious allegations of the model code of conduct violation, thanks to the ECI. That's why he has started crossing the limit as far as respect for women is concerned. Hasn't the BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country?" Mayawati asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made several references to Army, Balakot airstrike and even asked first-time voters to dedicate their vote to the "martyrs of Pulwama". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were "warned" by the Election Commission for referring to the Army as "Modi ji ki sena". However, no action has been yet reported against Modi.

In another tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for asking who is the prime ministerial face of the Opposition.

"Why is the BJP & co. repeatedly insulting masses by claiming that the Opposition lacked leadership for the post of the Prime Minister? Who after Nehru was the arrogant question asked earlier too. But people gave a befitting reply to all this nonsense and will surely give another one shortly," the BSP chief added.

The BJP has been hitting out at the Opposition accusing it of lacking leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dubbed the grouping as "Mahamilavat" of opportunists and BJP chief Amit Shah has said at several rallies that if the Opposition comes to power, there will be a different prime minister every day of the week.

(with PTI inputs)

