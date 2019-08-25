PM Modi Arrives In France For G7 Summit, Will Speak On Environment, Digital Transformation

﻿
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here from Manama, capital of Bahrain, after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region.

PTI 25 August 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in France to attend the G7 Summit where he will speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation and also meet the world leaders.

Modi arrived here from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region.

During the G7 Summit, which will be held in the picturesque seaside French town of Biarritz, the Prime Minister will address sessions on the environment, climate, oceans and digital transformation.

Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, Modi has been personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the invitation was a "reflection of the personal chemistry" between the two leaders and also "recognition of India as a major economic power".

The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to discuss the situation in Kashmir, trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

Earlier this week in Washington, Trump said that he would discuss with Prime Minister Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease the Indo-Pak tensions when they meet at the G7 Summit in France this weekend.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

