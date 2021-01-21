January 21, 2021
Corona
PM Modi, All CMs Likely To Get Covid Vaccine Shots In 2nd Phase Of Vaccination Drive

In the second phase of the vaccination drive against Covid-19, people aged above 50 and people with comorbidities will be given preference.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 January 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
2021-01-21T12:34:54+05:30
According to sources, in the second phase of vaccination drive against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of all states will be vaccinated.

The vaccination drive was launched on January 16 which prioritised giving the Covid vaccine shots to healthcare and frontline workers. Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was administered in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

In the second phase, people aged above 50 and people with comorbidities will be given preference. All MLAs and MPs above the age of 50 will be administered the vaccines.

Earlier, in his meeting with chief ministers ahead of the first phase of vaccination drive, PM Modi had said that CMs would get vaccinated in the second round.

