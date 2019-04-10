'Pakistan Has Officially Allied With PM Modi': Opposition Targets BJP Over Imran Khan's Statement

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, Congress and other opposition parties on Wednesday launched an offensive against Modi saying Pakistan has "officially allied" with PM Modi.

"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)....wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Imran Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.



The Pakistan PM said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of settlement on the Kashmir issue.

Soon afterwards, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan has "officially allied" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said a vote for him would be a vote for the neighbouring country.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet said "Pak has officially allied with Modi! A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan!"

Pak has officially allied with Modi!



‘A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan’, says Pak PM Imran Khan



https://t.co/Qg1a2Hl0Q1 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 10, 2019

Claiming that the truth is out in the open, Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi added "Modi ji, first there was love for Nawaz Sharif and now Imran Khan is your dear friend," he added in a tweet in Hindi.

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice-President of the National Conference (NC), also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi and said Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan has ensured victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asserting that the BJP's electoral victory will boost India-Pakistan talks in the future.

Omar Abdullah in a tweet said "So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only Pakistan and its sympathisers want BJP to lose. Imran Khan has just endorsed him for a 2nd term"

So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only Pakistan & its sympathisers want BJP to lose. Imran Khan has just endorsed him for a 2nd term - BJP election win will boost chances of Pak-India talks: Imran | The Express Tribune https://t.co/tagBzQr5kY — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 10, 2019

In another tweet, Omar Abdullah took a subtle dig at Modi's "Chowkidar" campaign and asked "How soon before we see a “Chowkidar Imran Khan” twitter handle?"

How soon before we see a “Chowkidar Imran Khan” twitter handle? https://t.co/lbuC1dUNrj — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 10, 2019

NC leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, have been carrying out a no-holds-barred attack on Modi and the BJP during the NC's election campaign.