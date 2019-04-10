﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Pakistan Has Officially Allied With PM Modi': Opposition Targets BJP Over Imran Khan's Statement

'Pakistan Has Officially Allied With PM Modi': Opposition Targets BJP Over Imran Khan's Statement

Congress and National Conference targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Pakistan PM Imran Khan's said there may be a better chance of peace talks with India BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2019
'Pakistan Has Officially Allied With PM Modi': Opposition Targets BJP Over Imran Khan's Statement
Congress and JKNC targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP after Pakistan Prime Minister said there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections.
File Photo
'Pakistan Has Officially Allied With PM Modi': Opposition Targets BJP Over Imran Khan's Statement
outlookindia.com
2019-04-10T15:04:18+0530
Also Read

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, Congress and other opposition parties on Wednesday launched an offensive against Modi saying Pakistan has "officially allied" with PM Modi.

"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)....wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Imran Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.

The Pakistan PM said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of settlement on the Kashmir issue.

Soon afterwards, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan has "officially allied" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said a vote for him would be a vote for the neighbouring country.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet said "Pak has officially allied with Modi! A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan!"

Claiming that the truth is out in the open, Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi added "Modi ji, first there was love for Nawaz Sharif and now Imran Khan is your dear friend," he added in a tweet in Hindi.

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice-President of the National Conference (NC), also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi and said Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan has ensured victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asserting that the BJP's electoral victory will boost India-Pakistan talks in the future.

Omar Abdullah in a tweet said "So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only Pakistan and its sympathisers want BJP to lose. Imran Khan has just endorsed him for a 2nd term"

In another tweet, Omar Abdullah took a subtle dig at Modi's "Chowkidar" campaign and asked "How soon before we see a “Chowkidar Imran Khan” twitter handle?"

NC leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, have been carrying out a no-holds-barred attack on Modi and the BJP during the NC's election campaign.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Indo-Pak Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Congress BJP J&K National Conference (JKNC) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Affects Level Playing Field': Full Text Of Election Commission Order On Modi Biopic
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters