Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Mehbooba Mufti Targets Centre Again, Says ‘Muscular Policy’ Used In J&K For ‘Political Dividends’

The former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre is ‘outraged only in cases where hate politics can be lapped up to polarise people’.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.(File photo)

2021-10-09T20:37:15+05:30
Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 8:37 pm

Accusing Centre of using “muscular policy”, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the latter is doing it to “reap political dividends”.

The PDP chief Mufti said the situation in J&K has gone from bad to worse.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote: “The situation in J&K has gone from bad to worse. My fears are compounded by the fact that instead of course correction, GOI will continue its muscular policy to reap political dividends in elections. Case in point being the upcoming UP polls”.

Mufti claimed she has been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting the family of a Muslim man who was shot dead by CRPF personnel on Thursday in Anantnag district.

 "Under house arrest for the umpteenth time today. Wanted to visit the family of the innocent civilian shot dead by CRPF. GOI wants us to selectively condemn killings. They are outraged only in cases where hate politics can be lapped up to polarise people," she added.

Parvaiz Ahmad was shot dead by CRPF personnel after he allegedly failed to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint when signalled to do so.

He was killed the same day when two teachers were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of the city.

The death of the woman principal and the teacher took to seven the number of civilians killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in a span of five days. Of the seven, four were from minority communities. (With PTI inputs)

