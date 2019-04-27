Mamata Ji Knows The Size Of PM's Kurtas: Congress Leader Raj Babbar

﻿
PM Modi on Wednesday in a "non-political" interview to actor Akshay Kumar had claimed that he has many "good friends" in the opposition, including Mamata Banerjee who sends him selected kurtas and sweets every year.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2019
PTI Photo
2019-04-27T17:15:53+0530

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who the Prime Minister claimed gifted him kurtas and sweets, senior Congress leader Raj Babbar wondered how the Trinamool Congress leader knew the size of Modi's kurta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a recent interview claimed that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition including Mamata Banerjee, who sent personally-selected kurtas and sweets to him.

"Two products from West Bengal are famous across the world. One is sweets made of cottage cheese and another is the 'kurta'. But till date, Mamata ji has not sent these two to us or anyone else. If she wants to gift them, she sends it to only one person. So you can understand that she knows the size of a kurta. Earlier, we used to raise questions if the size of his chest is 56 inches or not," Babbar said here in a press conference.

"Mamata didi saal me aaj bhi mujhe ek-do kurte wo khud select karne jati hain (Even today Mamata didi herself selects one-two Kurtas for me in the year). She sends one-two Kurtas for me. Even Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sends sweets to me three-four times in a year especially from Dhaka. When Mamata didi got to know this, then she also started sending sweets for me one or two times in a year," the Prime Minister had said in an interview with actor Akshay Kumar.

Interestingly, Mamata has mostly been critical about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and has openly opposed their various initiatives including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

Last week, Mamata had accused Prime Minister Modi of causing hardships to the people through demonetisation and said the electorate in West Bengal will pay back by not casting a "single vote" for him.

ANI

