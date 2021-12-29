Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Maharashtra Police Hands Over Notice To Narayan Rane For Proceedings Against His Son

In the notice to the Union minister, the police also referred to a statement made by him in a press conference on Tuesday where he had said that "was he a fool" to reveal the whereabouts of his son.

Maharashtra Police Hands Over Notice To Narayan Rane For Proceedings Against His Son
Maharashtra Police Hands Over Notice To Narayan Rane For Proceedings Against His Son

Maharashtra Police Hands Over Notice To Narayan Rane For Proceedings Against His Son
2021-12-29T19:41:14+05:30
Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 7:41 pm

Union minister Narayan Rane was served a notice by Sindhudurg police, to present his MLA son Nitesh Rane before them in connection with an attempt to murder case in which the latter and others have been named as accused.

Narayan Rane was also asked to be present at Kankavli police station in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra at 3 pm to record his statement in connection with the case, but he did not appear at the given time, following which police pasted the notice at his residence there, police sources said.

According to the notice, issued under section 160 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the minister has been asked to share information related to the case with police after getting the notice. His son has been named in the FIR, which was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and he was not traceable after various attempts made by police, the notice mentioned.

"Reports about the statement have been published in various newspapers and considering that, it seems the Union minister is aware of Nitesh Rane's whereabouts", the notice mentioned.

The police not only asked Narayan Rane to present his son before them after receiving the notice, also the Union minister has been instructed to record his statement in connection with case.
Nitesh Rane, who is the BJP MLA from Kankavli, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the attempt to murder case to seek relief from any coercive action against him. The complaint is linked to the alleged attack on a person, Santosh Parab (44).

Amid speculation about Nitesh Rane's possible arrest in the case, Narayan Rane had on Tuesday claimed his son was being falsely implicated in the case and the MVA government in Maharashtra was misusing its power. He had questioned why top police officials were camping in Sindhudurg district.

Notably, leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra recently demanded that MLA Nitesh Rane be suspended over his alleged inappropriate behaviour towards state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

( With PTI Inputs)

