Lucknow: Night Curfew From 9 Pm To 6 Am Due To Covid Surge; Colleges Closed Till April 15

The Lucknow district administration has imposed a night curfew in the area from 9 pm to 6 am. The curfew will come into effect on April 8 until 6 am on April 16. Work will continue during the day from 6 am to 9 pm with the Covid-19 protocol.

The curfew will be applicable only in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and not in rural Lucknow. The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue.

According to the order, government and semi-government personnel working night shifts and private sector personnel engaged in essential goods services will be exempted.

People coming and going to the railway station, bus station, and airport will be able to travel by showing their ticket. No restrictions have been imposed on the movement of freight trains.

All government, non-government or privately run schools, colleges and educational institutes and coaching institutes will be closed in the district. Examinations, theoretical and practical, will be conducted in recognized educational institutions in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol.

