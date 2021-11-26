Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lucknow: Eleven Out Of 48 IFS Officers At Training Test Positive For Covid-19

11 out of 48 IFS officers who went for a mid-career training at Lucknow from Dehradun's Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy have tested positive for Covid-19.

Lucknow: Eleven Out Of 48 IFS Officers At Training Test Positive For Covid-19
Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy | Facebook

Trending

Lucknow: Eleven Out Of 48 IFS Officers At Training Test Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T14:54:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 2:54 pm

Eleven out of the 48 Indian Forest Service officers, who had gone for a mid-career training programme to Lucknow from the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun, have tested positive for Covid-19 on their return.

Eight of them tested positive on their way back in Delhi on November 19 and three more on November 24 after returning to Dehradun, District Surveillance Officer, Rajeev Kumar Dikshit, said on Friday.

The infected officers have been kept under isolation at the Academy's old hostel and the area has been converted into a containment zone, he said.

All the infected officers are fully vaccinated and have only mild symptoms of Covid-19, Dikshit said.

The group, which returned to Dehradun via Delhi, had a smooth passage to Uttarakhand as Covid SOP has been relaxed in the state with people coming from outside now exempted from the mandatory formality of producing a negative RT-PCR test report at the borders. 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The first positive Covid-19 case in Uttarakhand had also been reported from the Academy.

The official said Covid cases may have gone down in recent months but the threat of a possible third wave has not gone away.

"So people must not lower their guard. They must wear masks and maintain social distancing to stay safe," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Dehradun Lucknow Civil Services - IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS etc COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Positive National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Why Experts Consider J&K’s Low Fertility Rate A Success Story

Punjab CM Hails Farmers For Non-Violent Struggle As Protest Completes A Year

One Year Of Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Constitutional Spirit Hurt When Parties Lose Democratic Character: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Tripura Municipal Polls: TMC Moves SC, Alleges Large Scale Violence

Extortion Case: Param Bir Singh Appears Before Thane Police To Join Probe

Covid-19: India Logs 10,549 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Over 1 Lakh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Pollution Update: Air Quality Index(AQI) Levels Worsens, Now At 403

Delhi Pollution Update: Air Quality Index(AQI) Levels Worsens, Now At 403

26/11 Attack: President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute To Martyrs For Bravery

26/11 Attack: President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute To Martyrs For Bravery

Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar

BJP And Congress Unite In Odisha! To Throw Eggs At BJD Leaders

BJP And Congress Unite In Odisha! To Throw Eggs At BJD Leaders

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, New Zealand are in the driver's seat following brilliant half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham at stumps on Day 2.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement