It Would Have Been Great, If People Would Have Chosen Amitabh Over Modi: Priyanka Mocks PM

﻿
Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Mirzapur to show the strength of her party, before campaigning ends for the last leg of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls this evening.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 May 2019
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi
File Photo
2019-05-17T18:26:04+0530

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi called him the world's "greatest actor", at a roadshow in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Addressing the ebullient gathering, Priyanka told people that it would have been great, if they had chosen veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as the Prime Minister.

"Ab aap samajh lijiye ke apne duniye ke sabse bade abhineta ko apna Prime Minister bana diya hai, is se accha toh aap Amitabh Bachchan ko hi bana dete, karna toh kisi ne kuch nahi tha aapke liye. (You have elected the world's greatest actor as Prime Minister. It would be better if you had elected Amitabh Bachchan instead. Anyway, no one would do anything for you,)" she said.

Priyanka held a roadshow in Mirzapur to show the strength of the party before campaigning ends for the last leg of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls this evening.

She was campaigning for Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, the Mirzapur Congress candidate. He is fielded against BJP-backed Apna Dal candidate, Anupriya Patel.

Attacking the Prime Minister and his policies, Priyanka during her roadshow said, "Youth are unemployed. Farmers are suffering. So far, 12, 000 farmers have committed suicide. I believe he is not a leader but an actor."

Anupriya Patel won from Mirzapur in 2014, by 2.19 lakh votes against Bahujan Samaj Party's Samudra Bind.

This time, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President, Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced support to the Congress in Mirzapur. His workers carrying SBSP flags were seen at Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in Mirzapur on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

or just type initial letters