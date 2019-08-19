India Relays Concerns To UK After 'Pak-Sponsored' Protests In London Sparked Violence

India has conveyed its concerns to the UK over incidents of violence during a protest by Pakistani supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London on Independence Day, government sources said on Monday.

Violent clashes took place outside the Indian High Commission when thousands of people converged there for pre-planned protests and counter-demonstrations on Thursday.

India took up the matter with the British High Commission in New Delhi and conveyed its concerns about the incidents of violence during the protests, sources said.

The anti-India protest was organised by Pakistani groups as well as Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits over the government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir. A separate pro-India demonstration also took place outside India House as a counter to anti-India protest.

The two demonstrations had been demarcated with metal barriers but as thousands began to gather, Metropolitan Police officers were seen struggling to keep the aggressive anti-India protestors from breaking across the divide.

A number of people were also injured in the protests.