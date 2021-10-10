Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

The military level talks with China in Ladakh to Danish President’s visit to world’s wonder Taj Mahal in Agra, the day is going to witnesses several events. Here are the top 10 happenings of the day.

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day
Danish president Mette Frederiksen to visit Taj Mahal today.(File photo)

Trending

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T12:12:40+05:30
Outlook

Outlook

More stories from Outlook
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 12:12 pm

Here is the list of top 10 events of October 10, 2021.

1 India and China will hold military talks at the Moldo border point on Chinese side of LAC in eastern Ladakh at 10:30 AM

2 External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia from October 10-13

3 Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort today

4 Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate Delhi Hockey Premier Weekend League 2021-22 in New Delhi at 9:15 AM

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

5 As special envoy of PM Modi, MoS Lekhi to visit Serbia to attend 60th anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)

6 BJP President JP Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed building of State BJP in Imphal city

7 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scheduled to address Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi

8 Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi government to call for ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ to protest against the death of farmers in Lakhimpur

9 Iraqis to elect a new parliament in the fifth such vote since a US -led invasion in 2003 overthrew longtime leader Saddam Hussein

10 World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 to create awareness about the issues associated with mental illness

Tags

Outlook S Jaishankar JP Nadda Anurag Thakur Narendra Modi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saddam Hussein New Delhi India-China Ladakh Military Taj Mahal PM Modi Congress Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers protest US Maharashtra National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Famous Temples See Massive Pilgrim Footfall, Covid Fears Knock At Himachal Doors

India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 208 Days

Parliament Committees Reconstituted, Chairmen From Congress Retained

Eight Judges Elevated As Chief Justices Of High Courts, Five CJs Transferred

Centre Again Denied Permission To Delhi Govt For Ration Delivery Scheme: AAP

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-Tapping Case

CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-Tapping Case

With Similar Agenda In South Asia, India Has No Complaints About US Deputy Secretary’s Pakistan Visit

With Similar Agenda In South Asia, India Has No Complaints About US Deputy Secretary’s Pakistan Visit

Mehbooba Mufti Targets Centre Again, Says ‘Muscular Policy’ Used In J&K For ‘Political Dividends’

Mehbooba Mufti Targets Centre Again, Says ‘Muscular Policy’ Used In J&K For ‘Political Dividends’

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Outlook Business Team / The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's visit last Sunday.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20, Live: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20, Live: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

Outlook Web Bureau / Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs IND third T20 here. Australian women won the second T20 and the first was rained off.

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Outlook Web Desk / The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement