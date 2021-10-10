Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Here is the list of top 10 events of October 10, 2021.

1 India and China will hold military talks at the Moldo border point on Chinese side of LAC in eastern Ladakh at 10:30 AM

2 External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia from October 10-13

3 Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort today

4 Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate Delhi Hockey Premier Weekend League 2021-22 in New Delhi at 9:15 AM

5 As special envoy of PM Modi, MoS Lekhi to visit Serbia to attend 60th anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)

6 BJP President JP Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed building of State BJP in Imphal city

7 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scheduled to address Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi

8 Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi government to call for ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ to protest against the death of farmers in Lakhimpur

9 Iraqis to elect a new parliament in the fifth such vote since a US -led invasion in 2003 overthrew longtime leader Saddam Hussein

10 World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 to create awareness about the issues associated with mental illness