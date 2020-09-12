Haryana Farmers Booked For Protesting Against Centre's Ordinances Which Are ' Anti-Farmer'

Haryana farmers are protesting against the Centre's three Farm ordinances, i.e The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, which they claim are 'anti-farmers' and therefore staged a rally at the Pipli district, which led to a major clash with the police. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have extended their support for Haryana farmers by condemning the arrest and also several congress leaders visited the protested site to show solidarity with the farmers.

When police revoked the farmers protest rally, the agitated farmers broke the barricading and blocked the national highway, connecting Delhi to Ambala near Kurukshetra. The Haryanna farmers also warn the police to jam all roads in the state if the government fails to meet their demands by 20 September.

The Kurukshetra police have registered four cases against Bhartiya Kissan Union (BKU) leaders and farmers for blocking the national highway, damaging public property, attempt to murder, pelting stones at the police and rioting. Earlier, the farmers had held a protest and a state-level ‘Kisan Bachao, Mandi Bachao’ rally at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra on Thursday.The cases have been registered against BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni,union spokemen Rakesh Bains,Pankaj Habana,Jasbir Singh,Karam Singh and nearly 300 others including identified and unidentified farmers and farmers leaders. Three cases have been registered against the farmers for blocking the national highway,damaging public property, pelting stones at policemen, deterring public servant from discharge of duty and Diaster Management Act. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Superintendent of Police Astha Modi said, “ FIRs have been registered against the organizers and mobilisers.Notices were served to the organizers and they were told that no permission has been granted for the rally due to Covid but still they organized the rally.” Further, four cases have been registered in Ambala as well. A police spokesperson said, “Four separate cases have been registered against the farmers, including some identified and unidentified ones.” BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “ The police have registered cases against the farmers.The police can arrest us anytime and we are ready to get arrested. But,the government can't stop us by threatening us with FIRs.”

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the BJP-JJP government for using batons against the farmers who reached the Pipli rally to protest against government's policies and served a 10-day ultimatum to the government to take back cases registered against the farmers. Otherwise, the Congress would launch an agitation against the state government.

Recalling the Kandela incident, Hooda said, “Whichever government has used lathis or bullets against the farmer, it could not last long in power. After the killing of farmers, the INLD was thrown out of power. Now, the BJP-JJP will face a similar fate.”

“The government should bring an ordinance and ensure that if someone procures the crop outside the grain market below the MSP, then a case will be registered against the purchasers. The Haryana Government should reject the three ordinances in the state Assembly. We will bring a private Bill in this regard,” Hooda further added.

HPCC chief Kumari Selja, who also reached Kurukshetra, sought compensation for the farmers who have suffered injuries in Kurukshetra and cancellation of FIRs registered against the farmers. She also informed that the Congress would hold demonstrations and submit memorandums at the district level on September 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine