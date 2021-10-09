Congress Working Committee Meeting On October 16

Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
The Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party will hold deliberations over country’s political situation and organisational elections.

Congress to hold working committee meet.(File Image: Twitter)

outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T15:20:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 3:20 pm

A meeting of the Congress party’s working committee will be held in New Delhi next week, the party general secretary KC Venugopal announced on Saturday.

The party’s top leadership will gather in the national capital on October 16.

He said the meeting of the working committee has been called to deliberate over the country’s current political situation and decide on the organisational elections.

"A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Saturday, the 16th October, 2021 at 10 am at AICC Office, 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi to discuss current political situation, forthcoming assembly elections and organisational elections," Venugopal tweeted,

The meeting has been convened after demands from some quarters within the party to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past.

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convene a meeting of the CWC soon. (With PTI inputs)

