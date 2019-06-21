'Clear That Everything Is Fair In BJP Brand Of Politics': Mayawati's Dig On Defection Of TDP MPs

﻿
In a boost to the BJP, four of the six TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha joined the party on Thursday and sought merger of the TDP Legislature Party with it in the Upper House.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 June 2019
BSP chief Mayawati has taken a dig at the BJP over defection of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs to the saffron party
BSP supremo Mayawati Friday ridiculed the BJP for "engineering defection" of four TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, saying "everything is fair in BJP brand of politics".

"Yesterday when the President was giving assurances to the country on the behalf of the government, the BJP on the same day engineered defection of four TDP MPs," she tweeted.

In a boost to the BJP, four of the six TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha joined the party on Thursday and sought merger of the TDP Legislature Party with it in the Upper House.

Mayawati said the BJP had earlier dubbed two of these MPs as "corrupt", but now after joining their party, the lawmakers have become "doodh ka dhula" (pure).

"It is clear that everything is fair in BJP brand of politics and nothing is wrong," she remarked.

The breakaway Telugu Desam Party (TDP) faction includes Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and T G Venkatesh.

Mayawati Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Politics TDP BJP BSP Rajya Sabha

