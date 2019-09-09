﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Chandrayaan 2 Makes Global Space Industry Proud': Pakistan Astronaut Congratulates ISRO

'Chandrayaan 2 Makes Global Space Industry Proud': Pakistan Astronaut Congratulates ISRO

'Regional developments in the space sector in South Asia are remarkable no matter which nation leads - in space, all political boundaries dissolve,' Namira Salim, Pakistan's first female astronaut said.

IANS 09 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Chandrayaan 2 Makes Global Space Industry Proud': Pakistan Astronaut Congratulates ISRO
Pakistani astronaut Namira Salim
Twitter
'Chandrayaan 2 Makes Global Space Industry Proud': Pakistan Astronaut Congratulates ISRO
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T13:15:38+0530

Namira Salim, Pakistan's first female astronaut, has congratulated the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) on the Chandrayaan-2 mission and its historic attempt to make a landing on the Moon.

In a statement to the Karachi-based digital science magazine, Scientia, Salim said: "I congratulate India and ISRO on its historical attempt to make a successful soft landing of the Vikram lander at the South Pole of the Moon.

"The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission is indeed a giant leap for South Asia which not only makes the region but the entire global space industry proud.

"Regional developments in the space sector in South Asia are remarkable and no matter which nation leads - in space, all political boundaries dissolve and in space - what unites us, overrides, and divides us on Earth."

Salim is known as the first Pakistani to go to space aboard the Virgin Galactic.

Her comments came after communication between India's moon lander Vikram and the orbiter got snapped in a last-minute snag when the lander was just 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday.

But on Sunday, the ISRO announced that it had found Vikram on the lunar surface. Pictures of the lander was captured by Chandrayaan-2 orbiter which is orbiting the Moon

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) India Vs Pakistan Space Astronaut Pakistan National
Next Story : INX Media Case: 'No Officer Did Anything Wrong. No One Should Be Arrested,' Says Chidambaram From Tihar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters